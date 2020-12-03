Singapore Private Sector Weakens Further In November – Markit

The private sector in Singapore continued to contract in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Thursday with a services PMI score of 46.7.

That’s down from 48.6 in October, and it moved further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output fell back into contraction and there was a sharper fall in demand, while business confidence also slipped.

Employment was reduced further and at the fastest rate for three months as operating capacity remained in surplus.

