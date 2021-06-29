Singapore’s producer price inflation eased in May, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.
The manufacturing producer price index increased 9.2 percent year-on-year in May, after a 9.4 percent rise in April.
The oil index surged 94.5 percent annually in May and the non-oil indices rose 2.9 percent.
The Domestic Supply Price Index grew 18.1 percent year-on-year in May, following a 17.8 percent increase in April.
On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.0 percent in May, after a 0.1 percent decrease in the preceding month.
Another report from the statistical office showed that the import prices gained 13.9 percent annually in May, following a 12.8 percent increase in the previous month.
On a month-on-month basis, import prices rose 0.7 in May, after a 0.5 percent gain in the prior month.
Data showed that export prices remained unchanged at 9.6 percent yearly in May and grew 0.2 percent from a month ago.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
- Singapore Producer Price Inflation Slows In May - June 29, 2021
- *Spain May Retail Sales Flat On Month Vs. -0.5% In April - June 29, 2021
- *Spain Jun Flash HICP Rises 0.4% On Month Vs. 0.5% In May - June 29, 2021