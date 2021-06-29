Singapore Producer Price Inflation Slows In May

Singapore’s producer price inflation eased in May, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing producer price index increased 9.2 percent year-on-year in May, after a 9.4 percent rise in April.

The oil index surged 94.5 percent annually in May and the non-oil indices rose 2.9 percent.

The Domestic Supply Price Index grew 18.1 percent year-on-year in May, following a 17.8 percent increase in April.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.0 percent in May, after a 0.1 percent decrease in the preceding month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that the import prices gained 13.9 percent annually in May, following a 12.8 percent increase in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, import prices rose 0.7 in May, after a 0.5 percent gain in the prior month.

Data showed that export prices remained unchanged at 9.6 percent yearly in May and grew 0.2 percent from a month ago.

