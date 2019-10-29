Singapore Producer Prices Continue To Fall

Singapore producer prices continued to decline in September, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.
The manufactured product prices fell 4.5 percent year-on-year, following the 4.1 percent decrease in August. Oil and non-oil prices plunged 16.5 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.
On a monthly basis, producer prices remained unchanged in September after the 1.9 percent rise in August.
Another report showed that import prices dropped at a pace of 4.9 percent, extending the 3.9 percent decrease in August. On a monthly basis, import prices gained 0.2 percent, in contrast to the 0.7 percent fall a month ago.
At the same time, exports prices grew 0.5 percent on month but fell 3.2 percent annually in September.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
