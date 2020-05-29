Singapore Producer Prices Fall In April

Singapore’s producer prices declined at a faster rate in April, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.
The manufacturing producer price index fell 8.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 5.8 percent decline in March.
The oil index declined 61.9 percent annually in April, while non-oil indices rose 0.4 percent.
On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 4.5 percent in April, following a 2.3 percent decrease in the preceding month.
Another report from the statistical office showed that the import prices fell 13.3 percent annually in April, following a 7.9 percent decrease in the previous month.
On a month-on-month basis, import prices fell 5.0 percent in April, following a 5.3 percent decrease in the prior month.
