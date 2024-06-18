Singapore witnessed a dramatic recovery in its non-oil exports for May 2024, according to the latest data released on June 18, 2024. The nation’s non-oil exports showed a nearly negligible decline of just -0.10% year-over-year, a substantial improvement from the -9.60% drop observed in April 2024.The sharp turnaround comes as a respite for Singapore, indicating a possible stabilization of its export sector amid challenging global economic conditions. Previously, in April 2024, the non-oil exports had plummeted by -9.60% compared to the same month in the previous year, signifying extensive market pressures and weak external demand.With the May 2024 data reflecting only a minor decrease, industry stakeholders are optimistic about the future recovery trajectory. The near-stagnant performance underscores Singapore’s resilience and adaptability in navigating complex trade dynamics and paves the way for potential growth in the upcoming months. Further, analysts are keenly observing upcoming economic indicators to gauge if this recovery trend will sustain in a fluctuating global economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com