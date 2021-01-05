Singapore Retail Sales Data Due On Tuesday

Singapore will on Tuesday release November numbers for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
In October, retail sales were up 0.2 percent on month and down 8.6 percent on year.
Indonesia will release November retail sales data; in October, sales plummeted 14.9 percent on year.
