Singapore Retail Sales Decline Slows In August

Singapore retail sales declined at a softer rate in August, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

Retail sales declined 5.7 percent year-on-year in August, following an 8.5 percent fall in July.

Motor vehicle sales grew 12.1 percent annually in August, after a 12.8 percent fall in the previous month.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales fell 8.4 percent in August, following a 7.7 percent decrease in the preceding month.

Sales of food and alcohol declined 42.6 percent yearly in August and department stores decreased 35.3 percent.

In August, sales of cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods, and wearing apparels and footwear fell by 29.0 percent and 28.6 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, sales of furniture and household equipment gained 18.7 percent and those of supermarkets and hypermarkets grew 21.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.4 percent in August, after a 27.2 percent increase in the prior month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com