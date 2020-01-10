Singapore Retail Sales Decline Slows In November

Singapore retail sales decline slowed November, but remained strong led by a steep fall in automobile sales, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.
Retail sales declined 4.0 percent year-on-year in November, following a 4.4 percent fall in October. Economists had expected a 4.4 percent decrease.
Motor vehicle sales decreased 22.4 percent, after a 22.8 percent drop in October.
Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales declined 0.6 percent, following a 0.7 percent fall.
Sales of furniture and household equipment, and those at department stores fell by 10.9 percent 8.4 percent, respectively, in November.
On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.2 percent in November, reversing a 2.4 percent fall in October.
