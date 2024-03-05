In a recent report released on 5th March 2024, it was indicated that retail sales in Singapore took a hit in January 2024. The data revealed that there was a decrease of 0.7% compared to the previous month of December 2023 when the indicator had shown a slight increase of 0.1%. This month-over-month comparison reflects a significant shift in consumer spending patterns within the region.The decline in retail sales could be attributed to various factors such as economic uncertainties, changing consumer preferences, or even external influences. It will be crucial to monitor future trends in consumer behavior to understand the long-term implications of this decrease in retail sales on the overall economy of Singapore.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com