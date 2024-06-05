Singapore’s retail sector continues to face significant challenges as the retail sales indicator declined further in April. Updated data released on June 5, 2024, indicate that retail sales fell by 2.7% in April, compared to a decline of 0.8% recorded in March. This month-over-month slump in sales highlights ongoing consumer uncertainties and potential economic headwinds.The decrease in April follows a downward trend from the previous month, where March witnessed a 0.8% drop in retail sales from February. The sharp drop in April suggests a compounded effect of macroeconomic factors impacting consumer spending in Singapore.Analysts are closely monitoring this downward trajectory, as continuous declines could signal deeper economic issues that might necessitate policy intervention to stimulate consumer confidence and spending.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com