Singapore Retail Sales Rise In March

Singapore retail sales increased in March, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose 6.2 percent year-on-year in March, after a 5.3 percent growth in February.

Motor vehicle sales accelerated 15.2 percent annually in March, after a 9.1 percent drop in the previous month.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose 4.4 percent in March, after a 7.8 percent gain in the preceding month.

Sales of watches and jewelry surged 60.2 percent yearly in March and those of wearing apparel and footwear surged 35.6 percent.

Sales recreation goods increased 28.3 percent. Sales of petrol service stations, and computer and telecommunications equipment grew by 18.6 percent and 19.9 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 3.0 percent in March, after a 1.5 percent decline in the prior month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com