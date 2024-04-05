In February, Singapore’s retail sales saw the fastest rate of growth in a year, primarily driven by an increased demand for food and alcohol. According to the preliminary data released by the Department of Statistics, retail sales in February jumped by 8.4% compared to the same month last year, significantly higher than the 1.8% increase observed in January.If motor vehicle sales are removed from the calculation, the increase from the previous year stands at 9.4%. This is a stark contrast to the 1.8% decrease seen in the preceding month. Food and alcohol sales skyrocketed by 31.4% compared to last year, while watch and jewelry retailers recorded an annual sales growth of 16.8%. Sales at supermarkets and hypermarkets solely rose by 19.2%.The data also revealed that online sales accounted for 10.9% of total retail sales in February. On a month-to-month basis, retail sales bounced back with a seasonally adjusted 3.0% increase in February, following a 0.5% decline in January. Additionally, the sales of food and beverage services surged 14.7% year-over-year in February, bouncing back from a 5.5% fall in January.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com