Singapore’s retail sector showed robust growth in January 2024, with a notable 1.3% increase compared to the same period a year ago. This positive uptick comes after a decline of 0.5% in December 2023, indicating a significant turnaround in consumer spending habits. The latest data, updated on 5th March 2024, demonstrates a promising start to the year for Singapore’s retail industry.The Year-over-Year comparison reveals a strong performance, with January 2024 outpacing the same month in the previous year. This growth in retail sales reflects improving economic conditions and increasing consumer confidence in the Singaporean market. As the country continues to navigate through various global economic challenges, this uptick in retail sales provides a glimmer of hope for future economic stability and growth in Singapore.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com