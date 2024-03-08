On Thursday, the Singapore stock market took a downward turn, halting its recovery from a 35 point slump over a three-day period of losses. The Straits Times Index (STI) currently hovers just below the 3,135-point level, but expectations suggest a rebound on the horizon.Positive global forecasts bode well for Asian markets, predominantly fueled by the encouraging perspective on interest rates. The European and US markets reported gains, prompting speculation that Asian markets will follow suit.The STI closed slightly lower on Thursday, influenced by a mixed performance from various sectors including financials, property, and industrial stocks. The index dipped by a slight 2.36 points (0.08%) closing at 3,133.78 while trading levels fluctuated between 3,125.64 and 3,149.35.In the dominion of active stocks, Ascendas REIT and CapitaLand Investment both experienced a loss of 0.37%. Other stocks such as CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Genting Singapore saw more dramatic drops of 1.55% and 2.19% respectively. On a more positive note, City Developments and DBS Group saw gains of 0.71% and 0.57%. A standout spike was seen in Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, surging 4.49%.Wall Street reports confirmed an overall positivity in the US. Stock averages opened high on Thursday, with the S&P and NASDAQ closing at fresh highs. The Dow also climbed 130.30 points (0.34%) closing at 38,791.35. The NASDAQ saw a surge of 241.83 points (1.51%), concluding the day at 16,273.38, and the S&P 500 rallied 52.60 points up to 5,157.36 (an increase of 1.03%).The Wall Street rebound stems from optimism for interest rates; Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress the rate cuts will start this year. Similarly, the European Central Bank announced that despite unchanged rates, its annual inflation forecast would be lowered, further fueling the general optimism about interest rates.The day’s downside came from oil prices, which drifted lower amid concerns over demand. However, a weakening dollar limited the damage. The West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April dropped $0.20 (0.3%) to $78.93 a barrel. Overall, it’s a climate of cautious optimism in both the Asian and global markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com