The Singapore stock market halted its two-day decline, during which it dropped more than 20 points or 0.6 percent, on Tuesday. The Straits Times Index (STI) now rests just below the 3,235-point mark, however, it is anticipated to possibly face downward pressure again on Wednesday.The global prediction for Asian markets is relatively mixed, heading towards a loss, with anticipated financial pressure on technology and oil companies. While European markets showed an upward trend, the U.S. markets were down, and it's expected that Asian markets will align with the latter's trajectory.On Tuesday, the STI finished significantly higher with widespread gains, particularly noticeable within financials and trusts. The index surged 35.23 points or 1.10 percent to finish at 3,233.33, fluctuating between 3,198.64 and 3,242.45 throughout the day.Actives of the day included CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, which rose by 0.51 percent, and CapitaLand Investment, which shot up 1.86 percent. Additional gainers included City Developments and UOL Group, both up by 0.52 percent, Comfort DelGro which rose 1.44 percent, and DBS Group up 1.63 percent, among others.Wall Street's major averages, after starting positively on Tuesday and remaining green for the majority of the session, experienced a late plunge, ending the day in losses.The Dow dropped 31.31 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 39,282.33, while the NASDAQ dipped 68.80 points or 0.42 percent to close at 16,315.70 and the S&P 500 fell 14.61 points or 0.28 percent to conclude at 5,203.58. This late slump might have resulted from concerns about the potential economic impact brought on by the suspension of vessel traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore following a ship collision that led to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.In terms of economic news, the Commerce Department offered some positive indicators with a reported increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in February. However, the Conference Board reported a small decline in U.S. consumer confidence in March.Crude oil futures closed lower on Tuesday as traders contemplated oil demand and supply positions amidst the ongoing Middle East tensions. The West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May closed lower by $0.33 at $81.62 a barrel.