The Singapore stock market has seen gains over the past three sessions, accumulating more than 25 points or a rise of 0.8 percent. The Straits Times Index (STI) now sits just below the 3,350-point mark and may see further gains on Tuesday.### Global Market ForecastThe outlook for Asian markets indicates a mild positive trend ahead of crucial data releases later this week, though falling oil prices might restrict this upside. European and U.S. markets have shown mixed and mostly unchanged performances, suggesting a similar trend for Asian markets.### Recent Performance of STIOn Monday, the STI concluded modestly higher with positive movements in financial shares, countered by weakness in property stocks and a mixed performance in industrials. The index dropped 12.28 points or 0.37 percent to close at 3,348.87, fluctuating between 3,340.12 and 3,355.63 during the day.### Stock Movements- **Gainers:** CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (+0.51%), CapitaLand Investment (+0.38%), DBS Group (+0.22%), Emperador (+1.16%), Keppel DC REIT (+2.22%), Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (+2.46%), Mapletree Logistics Trust (+0.75%), SATS (+2.16%), Seatrium Limited (+1.70%), Thai Beverage (+1.01%), Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (+1.75%)- **Decliners:** City Developments (-0.53%), Genting Singapore (-1.10%), Hongkong Land (-0.59%), Keppel Ltd (-0.60%), Mapletree Industrial Trust (-0.45%), Singapore Technologies Engineering (-0.96%), Wilmar International (-0.32%)- **Unchanged:** Yangzijiang Financial, SembCorp Industries, SingTel, Comfort DelGro### Wall Street InfluenceWall Street's performance offers limited guidance as major indices opened higher on Monday but quickly turned lower, spending most of the day in negative territory before a late push saw them end mixed. The Dow declined by 115.29 points or 0.30 percent to 38,571.03, while the NASDAQ gained 93.65 points or 0.56 percent to 16,828.67, and the S&P 500 increased by 5.89 points or 0.11 percent to 5,283.40.### Economic Calendar and Oil PricesInvestors grabbed recent profits in the first half of the day, consolidating positions ahead of important data releases. Late bargain hunting bolstered averages by the close.On the economic front, the Institute for Supply Management reported that U.S. manufacturing activity contracted unexpectedly at a slightly faster rate in May. Additionally, U.S. construction spending unexpectedly declined in April, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.### Oil MarketOil prices dropped to a four-month low as OPEC announced plans to phase out voluntary production cuts over the next year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July decreased by $2.77, or about 3.6 percent, closing at $74.22 per barrel.