The Singapore stock market has ascended for four consecutive sessions, accumulating over 30 points or approximately 0.9 percent. The Straits Times Index (STI) currently hovers slightly above the 3,330-point mark, but it might remain stagnant in the near term.Globally, the forecast for Asian markets appears mixed and flat due to impending key economic data. European markets experienced marginal declines, while U.S. markets posted modest gains, suggesting that Asian markets could display a balanced performance.On Wednesday, the STI inched higher, underpinned by gains in the telecommunications sector and mixed outcomes in financials, properties, and industrials. The index advanced 5.42 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at a daily high of 3,331.70, after dipping to a low of 3,317.07.Among the most active stocks, CapitaLand Investment increased by 0.38 percent. In contrast, City Developments fell by 0.75 percent, and ComfortDelGro plummeted by 1.48 percent. DBS Group edged up 0.11 percent, while Hongkong Land rose by 0.31 percent. Keppel DC REIT climbed 1.12 percent, but Keppel Ltd decreased by 0.46 percent. Meanwhile, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust declined by 0.81 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust dropped 0.47 percent, and Mapletree Logistics Trust slid by 0.76 percent. Other notable movements included Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation easing by 0.07 percent, SATS diminishing by 1.05 percent, and Seatrium Limited retreating by 1.34 percent. SembCorp Industries lost 0.40 percent. Conversely, Singapore Technologies Engineering rallied by 1.21 percent, SingTel surged by 1.50 percent, while Thai Beverage, Wilmar International, Yangzijiang Financial, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Emperador, Genting Singapore, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, and Frasers Centrepoint Trust saw no change.On Wall Street, the atmosphere was cautiously optimistic as major indices opened lower on Wednesday, fluctuating around the baseline before a late rally nudged them into positive territory. The Dow rose 15.64 points, or 0.04 percent, closing at 39,127.80. The NASDAQ gained 87.50 points, or 0.49 percent, ending at 17,805.16, and the S&P 500 added 8.50 points, or 0.16 percent, finishing at 5,477.90.The uncertainty on Wall Street was fueled by investor anticipation of crucial U.S. inflation data expected later this week, which could provide further insights into future interest rate movements. Bank stocks were under scrutiny ahead of the central bank's annual stress test, whereas energy firm stocks struggled, impacted by lukewarm oil prices.In economic news, the U.S. Commerce Department reported a significant decline in new home sales for May, coupled with a slump in building permits.Crude oil futures dipped on Wednesday, following reports of a notable rise in U.S. crude inventories for the previous week. However, the market rebounded, with West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for August closing slightly higher at $80.90 per barrel, up by $0.07.