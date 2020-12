Singapore Trade Data Due On Tuesday

Singapore will on Tuesday release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In October, imports were down 7.6 percent on year and exports sank an annual 8.0 percent, while producer prices tumbled 9.6 percent on year.

The Philippines will see November figures for producer prices; in October, prices were down 3.3 percent on year.

