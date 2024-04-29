On Monday, Singapore is set to reveal its first quarter unemployment figures, marking a quiet day of economic activity for the Asia-Pacific region. The previous quarterly report indicated a jobless rate of 2.0 percent.Also due on Monday are the March statistics for imports, exports, trade balance, and industrial production from Thailand. Forecasts suggest a 4.55 percent annual increase in imports, a rise from February’s 3.20 percent. There is an anticipated decline of 4.50 percent in exports, year on year, compared to a 3.60 percent increase in the preceding month. The trade surplus is estimated to be $830 million, improving from a $550 million deficit the month before. Moreover, it is predicted that industrial production will drop by 1.90 percent annually, following a 2.84 percent decline in February.Lastly, Japan’s markets will remain closed for Showa Day on Monday, resuming operations on Tuesday.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com