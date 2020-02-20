Singapore Wholesale Trade Falls In Q4

Singapore wholesale trade declined in the fourth quarter, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.

At current prices, domestic wholesale sales declined a seasonally adjusted 8.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the previous quarter.

Excluding petroleum, domestic wholesale sales fell 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three months.

After adjustments in the price effect, domestic wholesale sales decreased 3.3 percent compared to the previous quarter.

On an annual basis, wholesale trade dropped 17.4 percent in the fourth quarter, following a 11.6 percent fall in the previous quarter.

Foreign wholesale trade decreased 6.2 percent annually and rose 1.0 percent quarterly in the fourth quarter.

