Singapore Wholesale Trade Rises In Q3

Singapore wholesale trade rose in the third quarter, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

At current prices, domestic wholesale sales grew a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, after a 1.6 percent fall in the previous quarter.

Excluding petroleum, domestic wholesale sales fell 2.9 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months.

After adjustments in the price effect, domestic wholesale sales increased 2.4 percent compared to the previous quarter.

On an annual basis, wholesale trade dropped 10.4 percent in the third quarter, following a 5.1 percent fall in the previous quarter.

Foreign wholesale trade declined 10.2 percent annually and by 2.6 percent quarterly in the third quarter.

