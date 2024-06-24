Singapore’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May 2024 remained unchanged at 3.10% year-over-year, according to data updated on June 24, 2024. This marks a steady continuation from the previous month, April 2024, which also recorded a 3.10% increase from a year earlier.The Core CPI measures the change in the price of goods and services, excluding volatile items such as food and energy, providing a clearer view of underlying inflation. The consistent rate of 3.10% year-over-year indicates stability in the inflation rate for these core items in Singapore’s economy over the past two months.Market analysts will be closely watching upcoming economic data to determine whether this trend will continue or if market factors will lead to new adjustments in the Core CPI. The steady rate suggests a balanced economic environment where inflation pressures are neither accelerating nor decelerating significantly at this time.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com