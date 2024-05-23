Singapore’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained unchanged in April 2024, maintaining a steady rate of 2.7% year-over-year, according to data updated on May 23, 2024. This stability mirrors the 2.7% inflation rate recorded in March 2024.The consistent CPI figures reflect a scenario where the prices of goods and services have neither accelerated nor decelerated compared to the same period last year. For two consecutive months, Singapore’s inflation rate has exhibited no substantial movement, suggesting a period of economic equilibrium.Financial analysts are monitoring these figures closely to understand the underlying economic factors contributing to this stability. As the global economic environment continues to evolve, the steady CPI could signal robust underlying fundamentals within Singapore’s economy amidst varying international pressures. Investors and policymakers will be keenly awaiting further data to discern if this trend will persist or if potential changes in domestic or global conditions could impact future inflation rates.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com