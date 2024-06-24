Singapore’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced an increase in May 2024, rising to 3.1% compared to April’s 2.7%. This data, updated on June 24, 2024, provides a year-over-year comparison that highlights the inflationary trends within the nation.The April 2024 CPI indicated a 2.7% increase when compared to the same month the previous year. However, the CPI for May 2024 shows a notable rise, reaching 3.1% year-over-year, suggesting that inflationary pressures are mounting.This upward trend in the CPI indicates higher consumer costs, influencing economic decision-making from both policymakers and consumers. This latest update emphasizes the importance of monitoring inflation trends as they can significantly impact the economic stability and purchasing power within Singapore. Stakeholders will need to pay close attention to these developments and potentially adjust their strategies accordingly.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com