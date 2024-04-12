Singapore’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed an improvement in the first quarter of 2024, with a growth rate of 2.7%. This marks an increase from the previous quarter’s growth rate of 2.2%, which was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. The data was updated on 12 April 2024, indicating a positive trend in the country’s economic performance.The comparison period for the GDP growth in Singapore is Year-over-Year, which compares the change in GDP for the provided month to the same month a year ago. This increase in GDP growth reflects a strengthening economy in Singapore, showing resilience and potential for further growth in the coming quarters. Investors and analysts will be keeping a close eye on Singapore’s economic indicators to gauge the country’s recovery and growth trajectory in the post-pandemic era.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com