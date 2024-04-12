Singapore’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth has decelerated to 0.1% in the most recent quarter, a significant drop from the previous indicator of 1.2%. The data, updated on April 12, 2024, highlights a noticeable slowdown in the country’s economic expansion on a quarter-over-quarter basis.The comparison underscores the subdued pace of economic growth in Singapore, raising concerns about the impact of global economic challenges on the nation’s economy. With the latest GDP figures indicating a minimal increase, policymakers and analysts may be closely monitoring the situation to assess potential factors influencing Singapore’s economic performance in the upcoming quarters.As Singapore navigates through the evolving economic landscape, the latest GDP data serves as a crucial indicator of the country’s resilience and adaptability in the face of external economic pressures.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com