Singapore's industrial production experienced a significant downturn in May 2024, with the indicator plunging to 1.1% from the previous high of 7.5% in April 2024, the Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on June 26, 2024.The month-over-month comparison highlights a stark contrast between the robust growth seen in April and the moderated expansion noted in May. The 7.5% increase recorded in April came as a surprise and raised expectations of a sustained industrial boom, but the latest data suggests a sharp deceleration.Economists are closely monitoring the situation, attributing the drop to a combination of supply chain disruptions and weakened global demand impacting key manufacturing sectors. The drastic reduction underscores potential challenges ahead for the city-state's industrial sector and raises questions about the sustainability of its economic recovery.