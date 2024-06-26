Singapore witnessed a notable economic uptick as the country’s industrial production surged by 2.9% in May 2024. This marks a significant shift from April’s performance, which saw a -1.2% decline. The latest data was updated on 26 June 2024.The year-over-year comparison reveals that the industrial sector has gained momentum, indicating a recovery and potential growth trajectory for the country’s economy. Analysts attribute this positive change to various factors, including an increase in global demand and improvements in manufacturing efficiency.The significant turnaround from a -1.2% contraction in April to a 2.9% expansion in May could signal the beginning of an upward trend for Singapore’s industrial landscape. Investors and stakeholders are likely to watch future updates closely for confirmation of sustained growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com