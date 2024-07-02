S&P Global has released the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Singapore, revealing a slight decline in the country’s manufacturing growth. The PMI, an indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector, dropped to 50.4 in June 2024 from 50.6 in May 2024.The figures, updated on 02 July 2024, indicate a marginal slowing of growth as the index remains just above the 50-point threshold, which separates expansion from contraction. While still in positive territory, the decline suggests that Singapore’s manufacturing sector is encountering headwinds, potentially from global economic uncertainties or domestic market challenges.Market analysts will be closely watching upcoming economic data to assess whether this deceleration is part of a broader trend or a temporary fluctuation. The latest reading marks a continued downslide from the relative high of 51.8 observed earlier in the year.Nonetheless, economic stakeholders remain cautiously optimistic as the index steadies above the crucial 50 mark, sustaining hopes for a resilient manufacturing landscape amidst a volatile global economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com