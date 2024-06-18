Singapore’s non-oil exports have taken a drastic dip, recording a -0.10% change in May 2024, a stark contrast to the 7.30% increase observed in April 2024. The latest data was updated on 18 June 2024, revealing a challenging economic landscape for the export-driven nation.This month-over-month comparison underscores the volatility and potential pressures facing Singapore’s external trade sector. In April, the country enjoyed a robust growth of 7.30%, reflecting strong global demand and successful trade policies. However, May’s performance has brought a surprising shift, indicating potential uncertainties in the global market or other external factors affecting trade dynamics.As economic analysts digest these figures, questions emerge about the sustainability of growth in Singapore’s non-oil export sector. Close attention will be paid to upcoming data releases to understand whether this recent decline is an isolated incident or indicative of a broader trend.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com