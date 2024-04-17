Singapore’s non-oil exports faced a sharp decline in March 2024, with the current indicator dropping to -20.7%, contrasting starkly with the previous month’s figure of -0.2%. This significant drop in exports is concerning for the Singaporean economy, highlighting potential challenges faced by the country’s export-oriented industries. The data, which was recently updated on 17th April 2024, provides a year-over-year comparison, demonstrating the stark difference in export performance compared to the same month a year ago. The slump in non-oil exports could potentially impact Singapore’s economic growth and trade balance, requiring close monitoring and strategic measures to address the decline.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com