In a significant rebound, Singapore’s non-oil exports spiked to 7.60% in April 2024, showcasing a substantial recovery from the -8.50% downturn experienced in March 2024. The latest figures were updated on 17 May 2024, reflecting a month-over-month comparison that highlights the country’s robust economic resilience.The data indicates a brighter outlook for Singapore’s export sector, which had previously grappled with a considerable contraction in March. The sharp turnaround suggests that mitigative measures and global demand recovery may have played pivotal roles in driving the positive change.Economists and market analysts are closely monitoring these trends as a barometer for the overall health of Singapore’s economy, keeping a keen eye on any future fluctuations that could signal longer-term stability or volatility in the region’s trade landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com