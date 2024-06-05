In a concerning turn of events, Singapore’s retail sales experienced a significant decline in April, dropping to -1.2% year-over-year. This marked a sharp reversal from the modest 2.8% year-over-year gain reported in March 2024, according to recently updated data released on June 5, 2024.This tumble in retail performance is particularly notable as it reflects a slowing momentum in consumer spending within the island nation. The latest figures indicate that what was initially seen as a robust recovery in March has now turned into a worrying contraction.Economists and market analysts are closely watching these trends, as the April figures are likely to impact forecasts and economic strategies moving forward. The downturn could be attributed to a confluence of factors including cooling economic activity and potential shifts in consumer demand. As the country navigates through these challenges, stakeholders are hopeful for a rebound in the months to come, but remain cautious on immediate prospects.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com