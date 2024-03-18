Singapore’s trade balance has narrowed to 5.968 billion, reflecting a decrease from the previous indicator of 7.423 billion. The latest data was updated on 18th March 2024, indicating a shift in the country’s economy. As trade balances are crucial indicators of a country’s economic health, this change could potentially impact Singapore’s economic landscape. Analysts are closely monitoring these developments to assess the potential implications for Singapore’s trade relationships and overall economic performance. It will be interesting to see how Singapore navigates these changes in the global market moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com