Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) Property Index showed a slowdown in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter. The index reached 1.5% in the first quarter of 2024, down from 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The data was updated on April 1, 2024, marking a Quarter-over-Quarter comparison.The URA Property Index is a key indicator of the property market in Singapore, reflecting changes in property prices and market sentiment. The decrease in the index suggests a potential cooling off in the property market after a period of growth. Analysts will be monitoring future data releases to assess the trend and implications for the overall economy and real estate sector in Singapore.