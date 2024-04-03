China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, also known as Sinopec (SNPMF), recently announced intentions to enter a joint venture with French company TotalEnergies SE (TTE). This partnership aims to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from waste oils, using one of Sinopec’s Chinese refineries. The goal is to achieve an annual production capacity of 230,000 tons, with the production line under dual management.This significant cooperation agreement was signed in Beijing by Chairman Ma Yongsheng of Sinopec and Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. Pouyanne identifies this project as a key component of TotalEnergies’ transformative strategy, specifically its goal to help reduce the aviation sector’s carbon footprint. This commitment is backed by an ambitious goal of producing 1.5 million tons of SAF annually by 2030.In May 2022, China launched the first industrial-scale bio-jet fuel facility, with pilot production initiated at Zhenhai Refining & Chemicals. By the end of the year, the facility had received Asia’s inaugural Global RSB biomass-based sustainable aviation fuel certification, as well as airworthiness certificates for domestically produced, large-scale biojet fuels.Sinopec also announced signing a memorandum of understanding with Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce in Bangkok. This agreement aims to foster collaborative efforts in product promotion and market expansion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com