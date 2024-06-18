SINTX Technologies (SINT) announced that its Board of Directors has commenced a strategic review process to evaluate potential options for the company. To guide them through this process, they have appointed Ascendiant Capital Markets as their exclusive strategic advisor.”Given our advancements in the medical, defense, and renewable energy sectors, alongside our year-over-year revenue growth and other commercial prospects in the pipeline, SINTX will need additional investment and resources,” stated Sonny Bal, CEO and Chairman of SINTX. “Therefore, we aim to explore every strategic opportunity that could enhance shareholder value.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com