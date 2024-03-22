SINTX Technologies, Inc. (SINT) revealed on Friday its plan to put up its common stock shares for public sale. All stock shares part of this offer will be made available by SINTX itself.The aim is to utilize any net proceeds originating from this offering for augmentation of their working capital and other corporate functions. However, it is important to note that the completion, size, and terms of this offering heavily depend on the state of the market. As such, no definitive statements can be made pertaining to its success.Maxim Group LLC has been appointed as the singular placement agent responsible for this proposed offering. This firm will operate on a reasonable best efforts basis.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com