Sintx Technologies Inc., a prominent ceramics firm, revealed on Monday that it has assigned each of their afore-announced 28,400,000 public offering shares a value of $0.047. This is indicative of gross proceeds rounding to approximately $1.3 million.The firm is planning to utilize the net proceeds garnered from the offering, due to close on March 26th, for contributing towards working capital and purposes associated with general corporate activities.Maxim Group LLC has been chosen to serve as the singular placement agent for the aforementioned offering.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com