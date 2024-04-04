SK hynix Inc. has declared plans to invest around $3.87 billion in establishing a state-of-the-art packaging fabrication and research and development (R&D) facility in West Lafayette, Indiana. This facility, focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) products, aims to stimulate innovation in the national AI supply chain and introduce over a thousand new jobs to the region.The new facility will play host to a sophisticated semiconductor production line that can mass-manufacture the next generation of High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM). HBMs are essential elements of graphics processing units that educate AI systems like ChatGPT. The factory is projected to commence mass production by the latter half of 2028.Additionally, the site is planned for the development of future chip generations and includes a dedicated packaging R&D line. SK hynix intends to partner with Purdue University and Ivy Tech Community College to devise training programs and multidisciplinary degree courses. This collaboration aims to nourish a highly competent tech workforce and establish a consistent supply of fresh talent.SK hynix is also committed to supporting the endeavors of the Purdue Research Foundation and other local non-profits and charities. This will be achieved through partnerships promoting community development, growth potentials, and leadership training.In parallel, SK hynix will continue with its planned investments in Korea. Currently, preparations are underway for the Yongin Semiconductor Cluster, where the company plans to direct 120 trillion won towards the creation of production facilities. The first phase of construction is slated for March 2025, with completion expected in early 2027. Additionally, a ‘mini fab’ that can carry out 300mm wafer processing will be established to examine semiconductor materials, parts, and equipment.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com