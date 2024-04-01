SK Telecom has announced that it has enhanced the call-related features of its custom AI assistant, “A.”, including the availability of “A. Call Translator” for Android users. Not only does SKT provide standard AI-aided phone functions like call recording and summarization, but it also offers “A.” Call Translator. This service, which provides real-time interpretation during calls, first debuted on A.’s iOS version last December.Further, SKT incorporated an “AI Spam Indicator” into A.’s call service. This feature allows users to identify spam calls by showing a spam grade, such as phishing alerts or spam warnings, when they receive a call from an unrecognizable number. The AI Spam Indicator is now ready for use on iOS and will roll out for Android in April.The updated AI-driven call features are accessible to all SKT subscribers after registration. Meanwhile, those who are not subscribed to SKT can still avail of the call recording and summarizing functions of the A. app, along with other helpful daily features.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com