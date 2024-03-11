Swedish construction company, Skanska AB, announced on Monday that it secured an additional contract worth $120 million from a current client who prefers to remain anonymous. This contract involves preparatory work and the renovation of a waterfront property located in the US. Skanska launched procurement for this project in the early part of 2024, and the construction activities funded by this grant will continue through 2026. The company plans to incorporate this added award into its US order books for the first quarter of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com