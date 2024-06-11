Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a leading Swedish construction firm, announced on Tuesday that it has secured a $50 million contract from the Maryland Transportation Authority. The contract involves recovery and salvage operations at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland.This project encompasses debris removal, disposal, and clean-up across spans 17, 19, 20, 21, and 22 following the bridge’s collapse.Work commenced in April and is slated for completion by July. This contract will be reflected in the U.S. order bookings for the second quarter.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com