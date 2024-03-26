Skanska AB, a renowned construction and development firm from Sweden, announced on Tuesday that an amendment to the contract worth $211 million has been signed with the Beaverton School District. This modification pertains to the renovation project of Beaverton High School, located in Beaverton, Oregon, in the United States.The tasks encapsulated within this project consist of demolishing the existing high school structures, building a brand new one, overhauling the sports fields, and implementing site improvements. This contract revision will be officially recognized in the first-quarter order bookings of the U.S.The project, currently underway, encompasses reconstructing a three-story high school that spans approximately 28,000 square meters on a currently occupied campus. The newly built school is forecasted to be operational and ready for students by the year 2026.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com