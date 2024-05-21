Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY) has reported a decline in earnings for the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year, falling short of Wall Street expectations.The company posted earnings of $2.79 million, or $0.05 per share, down significantly from $57.7 million, or $1 per share, in the fourth quarter of the previous year.When excluding certain items, Skyline Champion Corp. recorded adjusted earnings of $35.9 million or $0.62 per share for the quarter.On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters anticipated the company would earn $0.68 per share, excluding special items.However, the company’s revenue for the quarter increased by 9.2%, reaching $536.7 million, up from $491.5 million in the prior year.A snapshot of Skyline Champion Corp.’s earnings under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP):- **Earnings (Q4):** $2.79 million vs. $57.7 million last year.- **EPS (Q4):** $0.05 vs. $1 last year.- **Revenue (Q4):** $536.7 million vs. $491.5 million last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com