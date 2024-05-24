SLB has announced that its OneSubsea joint venture has secured a significant contract from Equinor ASA for the development of the second stage of Phase 3 of the Troll project in the North Sea, offshore Norway. This award builds on an existing long-term contract aimed at accelerating the integration of subsea tiebacks into current infrastructure.To expedite the field delivery, SLB OneSubsea will employ configurable solutions that adhere to NCS2017+ standards for subsea production systems specifically designed for the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).The main goal for the second stage of Troll Phase 3 is to enhance gas production from the reservoir, estimated at approximately 55 billion standard cubic meters.Situated in the northern sector of the North Sea, the Troll field project entails developing eight wells, which will be connected to the Troll A Condeep platform. This project is a recent addition to the collaborative framework agreement established with Equinor in 2017, reinforcing SLB OneSubsea’s role as a reliable supplier for Equinor.The project’s expanded scope includes the installation of nine standard NCS2017+ vertical trees along with wellheads, tubing hangers, subsea control modules, compact bridge modules integrated with wet gas flow meters, two 4-slot templates, topside controls integration, and the deployment of two umbilicals.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com