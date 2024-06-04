Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) saw a slight downturn in May 2024, according to the latest data released on June 4, 2024. The PMI slipped from 57.0 in April to 56.4 in May.The Composite PMI, which indicates the overall health of the economy’s manufacturing and service sectors, remains in the expansionary territory above the critical threshold of 50. Though the index’s slight decline suggests a deceleration in the rate of growth, economic activity continues to expand, albeit at a reduced pace.This minor contraction might hint at transitional economic adjustments or emerging external pressures impacting the Saudi Arabian economy. Stakeholders will be keenly observing future data releases to gauge whether this is a temporary fluctuation or the onset of a longer-term trend. Nevertheless, the PMI hovering well above 50 still reflects resilience in the country’s economic activities.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com