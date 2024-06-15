In its latest report, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) revealed a minor uptick in speculative net positions on copper. As of June 14, 2024, the figures have nudged up to 61.3K, compared to the previous indicator of 61.1K.This slight increase suggests a potentially growing interest among traders and speculators in the copper market, continuing to show the metal’s critical role in various industries, including electronics and construction. The marginal rise might reflect cautious optimism or strategic positioning within the market.The CFTC’s updates are closely monitored by market participants as they provide invaluable insights into market sentiment and speculative behavior. Whether this minor change will herald larger trends remains to be seen, as market conditions and external factors continue to play pivotal roles.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com