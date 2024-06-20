In a surprising turn of events, car registrations in Slovakia experienced a significant downturn in May 2024, declining by -9.3% compared to the same month last year. This stark decrease is a sharp contrast to the previous month’s indicator, which saw an 11.9% rise in April 2024 year-over-year.The data, which was updated on June 20, 2024, highlights a troubling trend in the automotive sector for Slovakia. While April 2024 showed robust growth, potentially buoyed by economic optimism or special promotions, May’s numbers suggest a cooling demand or other influencing factors that reversed the previous uptrend.This shift underscores the volatility in the auto market, prompting industry analysts to closely monitor future months for signs of stabilization or further decline. The reasons behind this dramatic fall remain under examination, but potential factors could include changes in consumer confidence, regulatory impacts, or macroeconomic conditions affecting buying power.Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to analyze the trends affecting the Slovak automotive market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com