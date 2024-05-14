Slovakia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a positive trend in April 2024, with a rise to 0.3% compared to the previous month. The data, updated on May 14, 2024, indicates a slight increase from the 0.1% recorded in March 2024. The Month-over-Month comparison highlights the incremental growth in consumer prices, reflecting the changing economic landscape in Slovakia. The uptick in the CPI suggests potential shifts in inflation and consumer spending patterns, which could impact various sectors of the economy. As Slovakia navigates through these changes, monitoring the CPI becomes crucial for policymakers and businesses to make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com